Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sempra Energy worth $150,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 182.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after purchasing an additional 669,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.64 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

