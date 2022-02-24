Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,120 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.61% of Sun Communities worth $131,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.90 and a 200 day moving average of $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

