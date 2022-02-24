Jeff Horing Acquires 56,829 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 932,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,935. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Alteryx by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

