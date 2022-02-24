Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €89.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €89.00 ($101.14) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

EPA SAF traded down €0.84 ($0.95) on Thursday, reaching €112.34 ($127.66). The company had a trading volume of 663,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €109.11 and its 200 day moving average is €109.70. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

