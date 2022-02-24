Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Internet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Internet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

