Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) to Hold

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenneco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

