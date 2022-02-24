Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GDS Holdings Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for GDS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year.

Get GDS alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. GDS has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.