Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 56,255 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00.

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $20.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

