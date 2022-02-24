Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.98. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 8,686 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCTCF. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

