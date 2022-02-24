JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get JOANN alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 9.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.