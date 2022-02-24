JOE Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $173.26 million and approximately $42.46 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.74 or 0.06750233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.31 or 0.99757452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00047781 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 173,587,675 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

