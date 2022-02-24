John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.84

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.84 and last traded at $76.84, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

