Johnny Trotter Buys 2,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00.

FFIN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 610,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,726. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

