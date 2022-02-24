Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.95. The company had a trading volume of 162,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day moving average is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

