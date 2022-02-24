Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.01

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 11023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($48.96) to GBX 2,800 ($38.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($34.14) to GBX 2,320 ($31.55) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

