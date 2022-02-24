Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.33

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.33 and last traded at $79.03, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $814.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

