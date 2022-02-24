Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.47. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 209,033 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$159.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.