JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Target Price to €120.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 42,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265. Puma has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.