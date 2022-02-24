JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €137.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €137.00 ($155.68) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAF. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of Safran stock traded down €0.84 ($0.95) on Thursday, hitting €112.34 ($127.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.70.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.