JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €16.48 ($18.72). 10,953,963 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €16.51 and its 200 day moving average is €16.92.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

