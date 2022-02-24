JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.67 ($34.85).

AXA stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €26.12 ($29.68). The company had a trading volume of 5,480,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.34. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

