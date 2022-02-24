JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price to €49.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €61.00 ($69.32) to €49.00 ($55.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $5.92 on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

