JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s previous close.
CLBT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.
CLBT stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24.
About Cellebrite DI (Get Rating)
