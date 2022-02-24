JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 270

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.60.
Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,058. Barclays has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
