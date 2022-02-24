JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 270

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,058. Barclays has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barclays by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

