JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 200

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 33,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.