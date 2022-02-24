JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price to $12.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.