JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $373.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 373 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 452.63 ($6.16), with a volume of 1110779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.81).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 691.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 759.75. The company has a market cap of £183.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other news, insider Ashley Dunster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($42,159.66).

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

