JulSwap Achieves Market Cap of $8.46 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $587,916.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.90 or 0.06853330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.48 or 0.99910007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048228 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.