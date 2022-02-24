Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.68

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 41078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
