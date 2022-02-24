Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.68

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 41078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,025,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after buying an additional 433,704 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

