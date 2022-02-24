Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.70. Jupai shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 47,781 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

