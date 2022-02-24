Jupiter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $858,488.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $12.99 million and $858,488.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,738,020 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

