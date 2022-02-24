Justin J. Mcanear Sells 288 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $22,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $6.91 on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,717. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,655,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

