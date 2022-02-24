K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

