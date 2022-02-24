K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) received a C$10.00 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.