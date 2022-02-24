K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

TSE:KNT traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,813. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.23.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

