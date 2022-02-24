Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $190.57 on Thursday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $162.43 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 39.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kadant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

