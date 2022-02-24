Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Price Down 9.6% Following Weak Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $93.07 and last traded at $93.07. Approximately 1,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.95.

The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -342.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

