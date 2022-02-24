Kalmar One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,458.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003149 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $186,458.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.29 or 0.06799916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.29 or 0.99869719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,602 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

