Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaltura updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KLTR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 2,768,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kaltura by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,341,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kaltura by 4,745.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaltura by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

KLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

