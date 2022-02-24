Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

KLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, cut their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Kaltura alerts:

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.