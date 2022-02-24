Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE KAMN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14.
About Kaman (Get Rating)
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.