Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kaman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

