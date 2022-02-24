Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 119,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

