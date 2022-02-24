Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,696. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.23.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,207. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

