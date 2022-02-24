Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.34

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $99.43, with a volume of 10278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,207. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

