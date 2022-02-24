Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $580,653.98 and approximately $1,420.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.01 or 0.06790922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,692.00 or 0.99909451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

