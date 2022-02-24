Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $5.62 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00188562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00351272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

