Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00193989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00349968 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

