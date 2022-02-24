Kava (KAVA) Hits One Day Volume of $90.22 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Kava has a market capitalization of $435.76 million and approximately $90.22 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $2.83 or 0.00007918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00197191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00358004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 154,053,917 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

