KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -200.24 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of KBR by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

