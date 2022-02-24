Keep4r Price Tops $5.64 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00014576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $487,597.34 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00107805 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.